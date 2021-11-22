Unvaccinated Douglas Co. man in his 40s dies due to COVID; 453 more cases reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), an unvaccinated man in his 40s has died due to COVID complications. The department also reported 453 more positive cases since Friday.

With the new cases, the community’s total is now at 91,600 and deaths are up to 853 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds were at 86% occupancy with 201 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 40 staffed beds available.

There were 224 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 75 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were five additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and all of them were adults.

Thirty-two individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

