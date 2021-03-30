Menu

US arrests Bosnian fugitive wanted for 1994 military killing

Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:35:34-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former Bosnian soldier who fled custody while awaiting trial for murder in the 1994 killing of a fellow military officer has been arrested and jailed in Iowa after living for decades in the U.S.

Federal agents arrested Dzevad Pajazetovic in Des Moines on March 1, following an extradition request from Bosnia-Herzegovina. The 58-year-old remains in custody and a status conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

Pajazetovic had been living a quiet life for years in the Des Moines area, most recently in the suburb of Waukee. He has a wife and adult children, worked at a tire factory and is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

