USDA awards $25 million to UNL team, regional partners focused on better access to fresh food

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Rural and urban residents who struggle to find fresh and healthy food close to home could soon get help from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with the help of $25 million from federal taxpayers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $25 million cooperative agreement award to UNL to improve local supply chains by connecting regional buyers and sellers of fresh food.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. (Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

UNL will lead this effort with partner organizations and producers in a five-state region. UNL will focus on building out digital tools and traditional outreach to local farmers growing vegetables, fruits and more, working with nearby distributors, wholesalers and retailers.

One of 12 new regional food centers

The new Heartland Regional Foods Business Center, which will be housed in an existing building on UNL’s East Campus, will serve Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma. It’s one of a dozen such centers USDA is funding nationally.

Mary Emery directs Rural Prosperity Nebraska, the UNL group that will lead the five-state center and coordinate with 30 public and private partners, including university extension offices in other states.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how complicated American supply chains are for all kinds of products, and rural and urban food deserts faced difficulties trying to purchase healthy food. The center aims to reduce food insecurity.

“One of the challenges for local consumers in the more rural areas is getting access to local produce, or any produce at all,” she said. “If I have really great crops, and I want to get them three towns over, that’s really hard to do.”

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said the food centers should help address this, providing a chance for more income for local farmers and grocery stores and more choices for local consumers.

He said the joint program would build “greater resilience in our overall food system.” The feds have set aside $400 million for the food centers and grants. That grant process is being designed.