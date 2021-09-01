Volunteers needed to plant 9/11 tribute flags at Memorial Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for a way to pay tribute to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Omaha Rotary Club is looking for volunteers to help plant nearly 3,000 flags at Memorial Park this Friday.

For the past 16 years, volunteers have lent a hand to the effort which was originally started by Lynn Castrianno who lost her brother when he was killed at the World Trade Center.

In addition to planting flags, the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department will also be bringing a steel beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center during the setup and occasionally throughout the life of the installation which will last through Sept. 19.

If you’re interested in lending a hand, the club said to contact Dan Esch at desch402@yahoo.com or (402) 301-9290.

Details:

Event: 9/11 Tribute of Flags Omaha

Date: Friday, September 3, 2021 - In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for 9:00 AM on Saturday, September 4, at Memorial Park.

Time: 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM (event may end sooner if all flags are placed before 7:00 PM)

Location: Memorial Park (in front of the large World War II monument) 6005 Underwood Ave Omaha, NE 68132

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.