Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
54  WX Alerts 8  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Warming centers open around the metro amid frigid temperatures

The City of Omaha and Papillion are some with available warming centers
Posted

Due to the frigid temperatures, warming centers across the Omaha Metro will be open for neighbors in case they need to stay safe. Here are the centers that are confirmed to be available:

The Salvation Army of Omaha

The Salvation Army Omaha will open warming centers in three neighborhoods to provide relief from extreme cold weather.

The warming centers will be located in north Omaha, midtown and south Omaha. People can visit the centers to get warm and receive a cup of coffee.

The North Corps location will be open Friday. Heritage Place at Renaissance Village will also be open Friday. The Kroc Center will be open Friday and Saturday.

Salvation Army opening warming centers

The City of Papillion

The City of Papillion has announced two warming centers for neighbors who need to get out of the cold.

The city announced on X that its library and Papillion Landing will be open as warming centers during normal business hours. The city says neighbors can go there for a variety of reasons, such as if they lose heat or to plan their next move.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood