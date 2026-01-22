Warming centers open around the metro amid frigid temperatures

Due to the frigid temperatures, warming centers across the Omaha Metro will be open for neighbors in case they need to stay safe. Here are the centers that are confirmed to be available:

The Salvation Army of Omaha

The Salvation Army Omaha will open warming centers in three neighborhoods to provide relief from extreme cold weather.

The warming centers will be located in north Omaha, midtown and south Omaha. People can visit the centers to get warm and receive a cup of coffee.

The North Corps location will be open Friday. Heritage Place at Renaissance Village will also be open Friday. The Kroc Center will be open Friday and Saturday.

The City of Papillion

The City of Papillion has announced two warming centers for neighbors who need to get out of the cold.

The city announced on X that its library and Papillion Landing will be open as warming centers during normal business hours. The city says neighbors can go there for a variety of reasons, such as if they lose heat or to plan their next move.

With this week's frigid temps, just a reminder that Papillion Public Library and Papillion Landing serve as warming centers during their wide ranging business hours. If you lose heat, need a place to warm up, charge devices, and plan your next move, please don't hesitate to use… pic.twitter.com/DUHO5qxxt6 — City of Papillion (@CityofPapillion) January 22, 2026

