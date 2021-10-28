Water service outage at Nebraska prison raises new concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s largest and oldest state prison lost running water because of a plumbing issue, forcing inmates and staffers to use bottled water and portable toilets and raising concerns about conditions at the facility.

Officials at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln say they had to shut off the water when they discovered numerous leaks in the facility’s old, brittle pipes on Tuesday.

A Nebraska corrections spokesperson said Thursday that crews have restored water service to the prison.

Prison officials say the problem demonstrates the need for a new $230 million facility proposed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. But some state lawmakers argue that a new prison isn’t necessary.

