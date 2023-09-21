'We will beat this together': Iowa Governor's husband diagnosed with lung cancer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that her husband, Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer on Thursday.

Read her statement below:

“We’re grateful to the incredible medical team caring for Kevin. Our doctor has assured us that significant advancements in lung cancer treatment have been very effective and we have every reason to be optimistic. We are confident in our team as we begin treatment, and we will beat this together.

“Kevin has been my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage, and I will be the same for him as he begins treatment. We are blessed to be surrounded by a loving family and a community of prayer warriors. We know God is with us on this journey.”

