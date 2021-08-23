Weekend COVID-19 case report about 330 higher than five weeks ago in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Every Monday, the Douglas County Health Department puts out a report of COVID-19 cases that were confirmed since Friday. Today’s report is about 330 cases higher than Monday five weeks ago.

A look at the numbers:

Monday, July 19 - 84 cases

Monday, July 26 - 137 cases

Monday, Aug. 2 - 199 cases

Monday, Aug. 9 - 248 cases

Monday, Aug. 16 - 303 cases

Monday, Aug. 23 - 418

With the cases confirmed over the weekend, the total in the county since March of 2020 is now up to 76,619.

The department also said another person has died due to COVID-19-related reasons, bringing the total to 744.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds were at 77% occupancy with 331 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 76% rate with 80 beds available.

There were 145 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 56 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

One pediatric patient was confirmed among the hospitalized individuals.

There were ten additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them are adults.

Nineteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

