'We're here together': Neighbors in Minne Lusa rededicate veteran memorial after vandalism

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors in Minne Lusa came out to re-dedicate a veteran memorial after it was vandalized several weeks ago.

The ceremony occurred at the Minne Lusa Blvd and Redick Avenue intersection on Sunday.

Neighbors helped lay a new stone memorial in honor of their neighbor and veteran John McKean.

Other local veterans came out to pay their respects and help perform the flag-hoisting ceremony.

“The important part of it is, you know we have veterans in the audience here today too. And it's important for them to know that we're here together. They are brother and sisters in arms. And we would do the same for them. There is an invisible network for all of them, regardless of whether they know us or not,” said Nick Batter.

Milacek, a local monument company, worked with the neighbors directly to create a custom monument. They felt it would be appropriate to help celebrate the life and service of McKean.

