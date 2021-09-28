Watch
Woman accused of pulling gun after being refused beer sale

Posted at 12:44 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:44:22-04

MAYWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in the southwestern Nebraska village of Maywood say a woman has been arrested after being accused of pulling a gun after a store clerk refused to sell her beer.

Station KRVN reports that the incident happened shortly before noon on Saturday when a Maywood business called the Frontier County Sheriff's Office. The caller reported that a woman in the business appeared to be high and displayed a gun when she wasn't allowed to buy beer.

Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol later stopped a vehicle on Highway 23 in which the woman was believed to be riding. Officers arrested 39-year-old Dixie Kaiser, of Wellfleet, on suspicion of making terroristic threats.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
