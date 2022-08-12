Worlds of Fun plans 50th anniversary, including all-new Zambezi Zinger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — When Worlds of Fun opens the gates for the 2023 season, it says guests will enjoy a 50th-anniversary celebration that looks back on five decades of fun but also launches new experiences for years to come.

A re-imagined Zambezi Zinger, a new coaster in the heart of the African Serengeti, will bring back memories of the original Zinger while offering a new experience built on a hybrid structure of galvanized steel and wood.

The original Zinger was one of the park's most popular rides, and one of three coasters when World's of Fun opened in 1973.

A season-long celebration and new experiences will tell the stories of the park's first 50 years.

The hallmark event will be "50 Nights of Fire." The evening stage show will feature some of the greatest top 40 hits from 1973 to 2023 along with a pyrotechnics-filled finale.

Tony Carovillano, vice president and general manager, says "the park is re-themed so that everything our guests see and experience will help them feel like they are truly on an adventure around the world."

Guests can enjoy the complete season with a 2023 Gold Pass that includes unlimited visits to Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun plus free parking and discounts on food, merchandise and Bring-A-Friend tickets. Gold Passes are now on sale for $94.00.

Those who purchase their Gold Pass by Aug. 14 will receive a free single-day Fall Fright & Fast Lane pass to use this year.

