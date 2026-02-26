Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
York man convicted on 24 counts tied to medical marijuana ballot petition fraud
YORK, Neb. — A York man has been found guilty in connection with fraud on medical marijuana ballot petitions.

Jacy Todd was convicted on 23 counts of misconduct and 1 count of false statement under oath.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said the medical marijuana petition campaign was built on fraud and malfeasance and should never have been on the ballot.

We spoke with Todd in 2024 before he was charged about the medical marijuana initiative.

Todd's sentencing is set for the morning of April 22.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

