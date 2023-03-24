Man agrees to plea deal in deadly Iowa nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend and another man during a crowded birthday party at an Iowa nightclub where he was working security.

Timothy Rush agreed this week in a motion to a deal in which he pleaded guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter and seven other felony counts. Court documents show that a judge accepted the plea deal Thursday, KWWL-TV reports.

Three people were killed and nine others were wounded in the April 10 shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.

Rush, who claimed self-defense, initially was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two of the victims — 31-year-old Marvin Cox and 35-year-old Nicole Owens, who was the mother of his young daughter. Sentencing is set for May 22.

A second suspect, Dimione Walker, was sentenced last year to life in prison for killing the third victim, 25-year-old Michael Valentine.

