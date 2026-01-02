World War II veteran honored with commemorative medal in Elkhorn ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A World War II veteran received special recognition today during a ceremony in Elkhorn as part of Governor Jim Pillen's ongoing program celebrating the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.

Jack Minton was awarded a commemorative medal for his service as a gunner in the Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1945. The ceremony provided a moment of humble reflection on his time in the service.

"Well, it's not deserved. I'm very grateful [the governor] is doing it, but I don't feel I deserve it at all," Minton said.

The program to honor Nebraska's living World War II veterans continues, and medals will be given as long as new applications are received.

Veterans can apply by submitting a form online at veterans.nebraska.gov/world-war-ii-recognition-program.

