Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot

Capitol riot
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump besiege the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A 19th person from Ohio has been arrested in Alabama for allegedly convening a caravan of people from Virginia to Washington on Jan. 6 and assaulting police officers during the deadly Capitol riots. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Capitol riot
Posted at 6:04 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 19:04:25-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.

Bargar is the 23rd Missourian charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection, The Kansas City Star reported. He is not accused of entering the Capitol building.

Federal documents allege Bargar took a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with him to a rally and then to the Capitol. Bargar did not have a license to carry a weapon in the District of Columbia.

A police officer found the weapon on the ground a few minutes after protesters broke through police lines on the west side of the Capitol, according to court documents.

Authorities traced the pistol to Bargar, who said he lost it after protesters were sprayed with tear gas and he tried to help a woman who had fallen.

It was not immediately clear if Bargar has an attorney.

