Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies

Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2012, file photo, Todd Akin, then a Missouri Republican Senate candidate, campaigns in Florissant, Mo. Akin, whose "legitimate rape" comments during the 2012 U.S. Senate campaign were roundly criticized has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Todd Akin
Posted at 6:39 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 07:39:49-04

Former conservative Republican U.S. Rep. Todd Akin of Missouri has died.

Akin’s son, Perry, said in a statement that his father died late Sunday at age 74 from cancer.

Akin’s comment in 2012 that women’s bodies have a way of avoiding pregnancies in cases of “legitimate rape” sunk his bid for the U.S. Senate that year and became a cautionary tale for other GOP candidates.

He represented a Republican-leaning eastern Missouri district that included St. Louis-area suburbs for 12 years before running for the Senate.

His career was overshadowed by the outrage from the post-primary comment in a television interview after he was asked whether he would support allowing abortions in cases of rape.

