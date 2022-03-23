Supreme Court confirmation hearings: Questioning to resume after Tuesday's marathon session

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's pick to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, will return to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday for a second day of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In a marathon session on Tuesday that lasted more than 13 hours, the committee grilled Jackson on her background, her past judicial record and her views on topics upon which the court will undoubtedly rule in the terms ahead.

Jackson remained composed during the lengthy hearings and calmly answered questions levied by Senators.

With most Senators having already taken their 30 minute round of questioning, Wednesday's session is expected to be much shorter than Tuesday's. The confirmation hearing will wrap up on Thursday when lawmakers speak with character witnesses. Jackson will not be present for Thursday's session.

Jackson's potential appointment to the Supreme Court likely won't influence its ideological makeup. In replacing Breyer, Jackson would join the court's liberal contingent, which is currently outnumbered 3-6 by conservative-leaning justices.

Democrats only hold power in the Senate by way of Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreak vote. That means all 50 Democratic senators will need to vote for Jackson's confirmation in the event no Republicans pledge their support.

See highlights from Tuesday's session below.

Packing the court

Jackson on Tuesday repeatedly chose not to provide her views on "court packing," saying that she would avoid questions about political policy.

"In my view, judges should not be speaking into political issues," Jackson said in response to a question by Committee Chairman Dick Durbin.

When asked again for her views on court-packing by Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, Jackson said she hoped to "stay in her lane" as a judge.

"It is a policy question for Congress. I am particularly mindful of not speaking to policy questions," Jackson said.

Because the number of Supreme Court justices is not spelled out in the Constitution, some Democrats in recent years have floated adding more justices to the court as a way of evening out the balance of power on the court.

Those Democrats say they would be right to do so after a Republican-controlled Senate refused to hold a hearing for President Barack Obama's nominee ahead of the 2016 election but quickly seated President Donald Trump's nominee in 2020. However, such a move could be destabilizing to the court and would break with more than 150 years of precedent.

Abortion

Under questioning from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, Jackson was asked whether she thinks landmark cases like Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey were "settled law." In her questioning, Feinstein noted that she asked the two most recently confirmed Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, the same question.

"I do agree with both Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Barrett on this issue. Roe and Casey are the settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a woman's pregnancy," Jackson said.

Roe v. Wade established a woman's right to seek an abortion, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey said that legal restrictions on abortion should not create an "undue burden" for women seeking the procedure.

While Jackson's answer was in line with Barrett's and Kavanaugh's, abortion law in the U.S. may look radically different in a matter of weeks. The Supreme Court has already signaled that it will allow states to drastically roll back a woman's access to abortion when it rules on a landmark case out of Mississippi later this year.

Past sentences on child pornography cases

A handful of conservative lawmakers have accused Jackson of handing down lighter sentences in child pornography cases she presided over. When asked about those cases by Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, she firmly pushed back.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," Jackson said. "In every case, it's important to me that children's voices are represented in my sentence."

She added that she strove to hand down sentences that are "sufficient but not more than necessary."

Several media outlets, including The Associated Press, have shot down claims that Jackson's child pornography sentences were lighter than other judges.

"I take these cases very seriously as a mother, as someone who, as a judge has to review the actual evidence in these cases and based on Congress' requirement, taken into account, not only the sentencing guidelines, not only the recommendations of the parties but also things like the stories of the victims. Also things like the nature and circumstances of the offense and the history and characteristics of the defendant," Jackson said during Tuesday's hearing, "I did my duty to hold the defendants accountable in light of the evidence and the information that was presented to me."

"I said before, these are horrible cases that involve terrible crimes, and the court is looking at all of the evidence consistent with Congress's factors for sentencing," Jackson said later in the hearing. "The guidelines are one factor, but the court is told that you look at the guidelines but you also look at the nature and circumstances of the offense, the history and characteristics of the offender. There are a series of factors. In the cases, you are also getting recommendations, and in most of the cases I haven't pinned it all down, but in most of the cases if not all of the cases the government is asking for a sentence below the guidelines because this guideline system is not doing the work in this particular case."

Cameras in the Supreme Court

When asked by Grassley if she thought cameras should be allowed in the Supreme Court, Jackson said she would need to speak with other members of the court before forming an opinion on the matter.