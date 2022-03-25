14-year-old dies after fall from Florida amusement park ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 14-year-old died in Orlando on Thursday night after he fell from an amusement park ride, according to WFTV-TV in Orlando, NBC News and CNN.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office told media outlets that the teenager fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park. Officials said the teenager was taken to a local hospital after the fall, where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is in its early stages and provided no other details.

"Words can't say how we feel," John Stine, director of sales and marketing for the Slingshot Group of Companies, told NBC News. "Our hearts go out to the family of this young man and that's all we can say at this time."

"Free Fall" stands 430 feet tall and is the world's tallest free-standing drop tower, according to a press release from ICON Park. WFTV reports that the ride opened in January.

