2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — State police in New Jersey say at least two people were killed and 12 people were wounded in a shooting at a house party.

New Jersey State Police said a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old-woman were fatally shot.

There were 12 other people who were injured and transported to local hospitals.

Officials said police responded to the house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

Photos show overturned pop-up party tents, tables and chairs, and debris throughout the home’s yard.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the shooting “horrific.”

Messages seeking additional information have been left with multiple organizations.