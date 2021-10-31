Watch
7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride

Posted at 12:32 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 13:49:26-04

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A 7-year-old Missouri boy has died after he fell off a hayride and was struck by the trailer he had been riding in. The Jackson County Sheriff’s office says the accident happened Saturday near Lee’s Summit.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a tractor was pulling the trailer and that the boy was “clinging” to the trailer after he fell out.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said the boy fell off and was struck and critically wounded by the trailer. He died at a hospital Saturday night. Authorities have not released the boy’s name.

