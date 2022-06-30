Watch Now
Amazon, Rite Aid cap purchase of emergency contraceptives

Retailers are trying to prevent stockpiling and reselling
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is limiting how many emergency contraceptives consumers can buy, joining other retailers who put in place similar caps following the Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade. Amazon's limit, which temporarily caps purchase of the contraceptives at three units per week, went into effect on Monday, June 27, 2022, a spokesperson for the e-commerce giant confirmed to the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 21:00:20-04

Amazon is limiting how many emergency contraceptives consumers can buy, joining other retailers who put in place similar caps following the Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade.

A company spokesperson confirmed Amazon's temporary cap of three units per week went into effect on Monday. The company did not share further details on what emergency contraceptive products were limited for purchase. But a listing showed the cap was applied to the popular Plan B "morning after" pill.

Rite Aid also limited sales of Plan B to three units per customer on Monday due to increased demand. Walmart, Amazon's top competitor, has also capped online purchases of Plan B to 10 units.

Limiting purchases is standard practice that helps retailers prevent stockpiling and reselling at higher prices.

“Retailers are being cautious. They are trying to manage it,” said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail. “But I don’t think there are chronic shortages.”

