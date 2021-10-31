Watch
America 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

From The Facebook Papers
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, protesters gather in front of a burning fast-food restaurant in Minneapolis. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd's death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 2:25 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 15:26:00-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Internal Facebook documents reveal a country lit "on fire" in the days after controversial social media posts from then-President Donald Trump last year.

Facebook's own analysis shows that hate speech and violence reports skyrocketed on the site immediately after Trump sent a social media message threatening to shoot looters in Minneapolis amid protests after the killing of George Floyd. Facebook took no action on Trump's post.

The platform's automated controls were almost 90% certain that Trump's post violated company policies against inciting violence, contradicting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's claims last year that the post didn't break company rules. Facebook said that internal controls aren't always correct and human reviews, like the one on Trump's post, are more accurate.

READ MORE: What are The Facebook Papers?

