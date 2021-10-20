‘Articles’ belonging to Brian Laundrie found in park, medical examiner called to scene

NORTH PORT, Fla. — An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie says “articles” have been found that belong to the man who is considered a person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

In a statement obtained by ABC News and Fox News, attorney Steven Bertolino says Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to search for their son Wednesday morning.

The lawyer says the FBI and the North Port Police Department were informed of Laundrie’s parents’ intentions and the agencies met them at the park.

After a brief search off of a trail that Laundrie reportedly frequented, the attorney says “some articles belonging to Brian were found.”

The lawyer says authorities are now conducting a more thorough investigation of the area.

Additionally, a medical examiner’s office in Sarasota has been called to the preserve where the search for Laundrie is underway, a spokeswoman for the office confirmed to WFTS and ABC News.

This story is breaking and will be updated.