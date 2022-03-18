Watch
NewsNational

Actions

At least 38,000 acres charred in Texas wildfires

texas wildfires.png
Texas A&M Forest Service
Eastland Complex Fire
texas wildfires.png
Posted at 8:53 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 09:53:13-04

At least 38,000 acres have burned in Texas, southwest of Dallas.

Strong winds and dry conditions have only fueled the Eastland Complex blaze, the Texas A&M Forest Service said on Thursday.

According to the Incident Information System, “the fires are actively burning in thick brush and grass fields.”

About 475 homes in the town of Gorman have been evacuated and multiple homes have been destroyed.

One highway is closed to non-emergency vehicle traffic.

As of Friday morning, there are no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018