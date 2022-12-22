Biden to deliver Christmas address

President Joe Biden will deliver a Christmas address on Thursday.

His speech will reportedly focus on what unites Americans and his optimism for the year ahead.

Biden's message comes a day after a historic meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. In a rare show of bipartisanship in Washington, Zelenskyy received a standing ovation when he visited the Capitol on Thursday night.

The Biden administration would argue that this has been a good year for Democrats.

It can point to numerous legislative achievements, including the Inflation Reduction Act, The Chips Act and the Respect for Marriage Act.

Legislating in the remaining two years of his presidency will be more difficult. While Democrats picked up a seat in the U.S. Senate in the midterm elections, Republicans won control of the House.

GOP lawmakers have vowed to investigate the Biden administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and look into Hunter Biden's financial entanglements.