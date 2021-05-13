Biden to discuss Colonial Pipeline cyberattack in remarks on Thursday

President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks Thursday, a day after the Colonial Pipeline restarted operations after a cyberattack shut it down for nearly a week.

The pipeline, which delivers gasoline from Texas through the southeast and up the eastern seaboard, restarted operations around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The pipeline went offline on Friday, when the company that operates the pipeline experienced a ransomware attack.

The shutdown has led to a gasoline shortage in parts of the southeast U.S. — a shortage that was worsened when some in the region bought extra gasoline in a panic. The lack of supply has caused gas prices in the southeast to spike to as much as $7 a gallon in some places.

The FBI says the criminal syndicate whose ransomware was used in the attack is named DarkSide, whose members are Russian speakers. Russia denies any involvement.

On Monday, Biden said that while the ransomware originated in Russia, there’s no evidence yet that the country was responsible.

“So far there is no evidence from our intelligence people that Russia is involved although there is evidence that the actor’s ransomware is in Russia, they have some responsibility to deal with this,” Biden said.

While the FBI has been investigating that strain of malware since October, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology Anne Neuberger said during a press briefing on Monday that the "intent" of the group — whether financial or a deliberate attack on U.S. infrastructure — is still unknown.