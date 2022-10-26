Chiefs' Clark suspended 2 games stemming from 2021 gun charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Football League announced Tuesday they'd suspended Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark for two games for violating its personal conduct policy.

In a statement to KSHB, the league confirmed that Clark was suspended after pleading no contest last month in connection with being arrested last year in March and June on gun possession charges in Los Angeles.

Clark, who had 1 1/2 sacks, including a safety, in Sunday's win at San Francisco, was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

With the suspension, Clark will miss the Chiefs' games on Nov. 6 against the Tennessee Titans and Nov. 13 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Clark, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl in all three seasons since joining the Chiefs, will be eligible to return for Kansas City's game on Nov. 20 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

During the offseason, Clark reworked his contract to remain with the Chiefs. He originally joined the team via trade from Seattle before the 2019 season, a key acquisition en route to the Super Bowl LIV title.

During training camp, Clark said he gave up red meat and liquor during the offseason, hoping to rejuvenate his career.

He had eight sacks in his first season in Kansas City, but that production declined to six and 4 1/2 sacks in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Through seven games, Clark has three sacks and 15 tackles, putting him on pace for seven and 36 tackles this season.

ESPN's Adam Teicher first broke the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Chiefs have a bye this week after improving to 5-2 with the win at the 49ers.

David Medina at KSHB first reported this story.