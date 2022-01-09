Chinese immigrant attacked in NYC dies months later

New York City police say a Chinese immigrant who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries.

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31 and that the attack has now been deemed a homicide.

Forty-nine-year-old Jarrod Powell was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault, and hate crimes charges.

A message was left seeking comment with his lawyer.

Prosecutors say Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocked him to the ground, and repeatedly kicked his head.

A spokesperson said the family is calling on the District Attorney's Office to upgrade the charges to murder.

