Chinese immigrant attacked in NYC dies months later

Karlin Chan/AP
In this Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, photo provided by Karlin Chan, Chinese immigrant Yao Pan Ma is shown hospitalized after he was attacked in April while collecting cans in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. Ma died Dec. 31. The suspect in his attack, Jarrod Powell, who was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crimes charges, now faces a homicide charge. (Karlin Chan via AP)
Yao Pan Ma
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 13:20:59-05

New York City police say a Chinese immigrant who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries.

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31 and that the attack has now been deemed a homicide.

Forty-nine-year-old Jarrod Powell was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault, and hate crimes charges.

A message was left seeking comment with his lawyer.

Prosecutors say Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocked him to the ground, and repeatedly kicked his head.

A spokesperson said the family is calling on the District Attorney's Office to upgrade the charges to murder.

