Chipotle giving nurses, doctors free burritos for a year

FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 28, 2022
Restaurant chain Chipotle announced it is providing 2,000 health care professionals will free burritos for a year, totaling $1 million worth of food.

Chipotle said it will randomly pick health care workers for the prize the week of May 6.

"The morale of our healthcare heroes becomes more and more important each year," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle chief marketing officer. "With the help of our fans, we're starting a movement for genuine recognition of our medical professionals that will fuel many of them with real food for a full year."

Health care workers can register for the free burritos online. 

