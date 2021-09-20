Cleveland mayor's grandson shot, killed on city's east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, was shot and killed Sunday evening, according to Jackson's defense attorney and Cleveland police.

WEWS crews were on scene Sunday night on the city's east side where Cleveland police and Mayor Jackson were present. Jackson arrived on the scene with Chief Calvin Williams at about 11 p.m. and he left after midnight.

Jeff Barnhill

Cleveland police said the shooting occurred in the area of Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street around 9:10 p.m.

PHOTOS: Scene where Cleveland mayor's grandson Frank Q. Jackson was shot, killed

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

Crime scene investigators were seen taking several apparent pieces of evidence from a dumpster at the scene, as well as a red dirt bike.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland police crime scene investigators taking a bag of evidence from the scene.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Police also took a red dirt bike from the scene.

No further details were provided but police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available, police said.

Jackson, 24, has been at the center of numerous criminal charges over the past several years, being charged with his first felony in 2017 for knowingly concealing a weapon in his vehicle.

Since 2019, Jackson has faced weapons charges, drug abuse charges, aggravated menacing and aggravated disorderly conduct charges in addition to charges for allegedly attacking a woman in June 2019.

Scott Noll. Frank Q. Jackson in court.

More on Jackson's history in Cleveland can be found by clicking here.

This story was originally published by Camryn Justice at WEWS.