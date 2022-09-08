Watch Now
Cloud formation spotted over Mount Rainier causes alarm

Officials had to calm the nerves of Washington State residents this week after some thought Mount Rainier was venting.

On Wednesday, social media users began sharing photos and videos and wondering if the volcano was venting, The Washington Post reported.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey Seismic Network reassured people it was not erupting.

The Park Service later confirmed that after looking at "multiple webcams, " what people saw was a lenticular cloud formation.

The Park Service said the U.S. Geological Survey Seismic Network did not show any unusual activity levels there.

According to the Park Service, Mount Rainier is an an active volcano that last erupted in 1894.

