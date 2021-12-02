Biden rolling out winter COVID-19 strategy, testing campaign

The Biden administration plans to roll out a winter COVID-19 strategy that includes making at-home rapid tests accessible.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will announce plans at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland of how his administration plans to combat the coronavirus and its omicron variant.

According to the Associated Press, Biden will require the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests to be covered by private insurers and announce strengthened testing requirements for people entering the U.S. regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC and the White House announced Wednesday that the first case of the omicron variant was identified in a person in California who tested positive after returning from South Africa on Nov. 22.

Biden said Wednesday that the strategy would not include shutdowns or lockdowns, "but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more," the news outlet reported.

On Monday, the CDC updated its recommendation on booster dosage by expanding it to cover everyone nationwide older than 18 years old.