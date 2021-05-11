Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Fauci says he's 'confident' that US is on track to begin return to normalcy 'very soon'

items.[0].image.alt
Greg Nash/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives for a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Posted at 10:46 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 12:03:58-04

During testimony at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pension (HELP), Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s “confident” that if the U.S. continues vaccinating people at its current rate, the country will soon be able to return to some normalcy.

“Based on experience thus far in this country and globally, I feel confident that if we continue to vaccinate people at the rate that we're doing, that we will very soon have a situation where we will have so few infections in this country, we will begin to return to normality that all of us desire so much,” Fauci said during his testimony on Tuesday.

Fauci’s come as the U.S. vaccination rate has steadily declined in the last three weeks.

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. vaccination rate peaked on April 13, when the U.S. was administering 3.74 million doses of vaccine a day. However, demand for vaccines waned in late April and early May, and the U.S. is now vaccinating an average of about 2 million people a day.

The declining vaccination rate, combined with the rise in more contagious variants of the virus, has led some medical experts to question whether the U.S. will ever reach the threshold of “herd immunity” — a point in which so many people are inoculated against a virus where the disease can no longer find a host to which to spread.

In an interview Friday with McClatchy, Fauci said there is “no magic number” of the percentage of Americans vaccinated that will constitute herd immunity. Instead, in recent months he’s simply stressed that the U.S. needs to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible to limit the spread and prevent the virus from mutating further.

President Joe Biden has targeted July 4 as a return to some normalcy for the U.S. In March, he said he hopes that Americans will be able to hold small gatherings by Independence Day, and his current goal is to have 70% of adults in the U.S. with at least one vaccine dose by that date.

As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 58.2% of adults have at least one dose of vaccine.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland