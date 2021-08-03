Watch

New York City to require proof of vaccination for some public indoor activities, reports say

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at Junior's Restaurant in New York. New York City restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor dining at one-quarter capacity by Valentine's Day and big weddings can return statewide in March if infection rates continue to drop, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
New York City indoor dining
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce a new policy Tuesday that will require people in the city to present proof of vaccination to take part in certain indoor activities in the hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant, the New York Times and Politico report.

According to the outlets, the new policy will require proof of vaccination in order to dine indoors at restaurants, work out and gyms and attend live performances.
Such a policy would be the first of its kind to be instituted across the country.

Enforcement of the new policy will reportedly begin in September.

The announcement comes as the delta variant causes a spike in COVID-19 cases in New York City and across the country. According to the CDC, transmission in Kings County, New York — the county that includes Brooklyn — is "high," the highest level of transmission. Transmission in Queens is "substantial" — the second-highest level.

Last week, de Blasio announced that the city would soon require all municipal workers to get vaccinated or subjected to regular COVID-19 testing.

"Let's be clear why this is so important. This is about our recovery. This is about what we need to do to bring back New York City. This is about keeping people safe. This is about making sure our families get through COVID OK. This is about bringing back jobs, you name it," de Blasio said upon instituting that policy.

