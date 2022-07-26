Watch Now

President Biden completes COVID treatment, OK to resume exercise

President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Somerset, Mass. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 12:29:13-04

President Joe Biden completed his final treatment of Paxlovid last night as his COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved,” presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement.

O’Connor said Biden feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen.

He will continue to isolate on Tuesday but could exit isolation as soon as Wednesday, pending a negative COVID-19 test.

The White House said he first tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. O’Connor considered Biden’s symptoms “mild.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that some COVID-19 patients have had the virus “rebound” after completing Paxlovid. The CDC noted that those with mild COVID rebounds generally have mild symptoms.

Paxlovid has been recommended for most COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

