Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, announced Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Warren noted that she was only experiencing "mild" symptoms. She also said she had previously been vaccinated and gotten a booster shot.
"As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives," Warren tweeted.
Warren's positive test comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country.
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2021