Dave Chappelle to donate Buffalo show proceeds to shooting victims

Comedian Dave Chappelle is planning to donate all of the proceeds from his Buffalo, New York, show to the families and victims affected by the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket.

The 48-year-old Chappelle booked a last-minute show in Buffalo to honor the families of the 10 people killed and three who were wounded in the racist attack last month.

The 18-year-old gunman is being charged with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators said the suspect drove three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, intending to kill as many Black people as possible.

