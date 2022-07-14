Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in death of wife, son

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged with murder in connection with the mysterious 2021 deaths of his wife and son. The charges were announced Thursday.

“All the efforts of our office and the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation have been focused on seeking justice for the victims’ families," said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were shot to death outside their home on June 7, 2021. Prosecutors believe Murdaugh used a shotgun to carry out the murders.

Murdaugh is already jailed and facing dozens of other criminal charges.

Until now, the most recent charges came in a June indictment involving an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring. Earlier charges included accusations that he lied to police, that he tried to arrange his own death and that he stole money from clients.

