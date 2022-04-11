Watch
Documentary on Astroworld concert tragedy will be released this month

Travis Scott Astroworld Memorial
Robert Bumsted/AP
Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 11:44:56-04

A documentary on the Astroworld concert that ended with 10 people dead will be released in some theaters this month.

10 concertgoers died and more than 300 were injured at the Astroworld concert in Houston in November of 2021.

The documentary, titled “Concert Crush”, looks at what unfolded at Travis Scott’s concert.

Director Charlie Minn said he made the documentary so people wouldn’t forget about the tragedy and to shine light on the families who are still waiting for justice to be served.

The documentary includes interview with security experts, survivors, attorneys and investigators.

Concert Crush will open in select theaters across Texas starting April 11.

In December of 2021, a congressional committee launched an investigation into Live Nation, the promoter of the concert.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee requested information about the company’s role in the festival, as well as details about security, crowd control and casualty incident planning.

Nearly 400 lawsuits have been filed over injuries and deaths at the concert, including many against Live Nation and Scott.

