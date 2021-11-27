Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

items.[0].image.alt
Tammy Ljungblad/AP
Kate Brubacher, right, assistant prosecuting attorney for Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, argues a point during a hearing Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City, Mo., on behalf of Kevin Strickland. The hearing was held Monday on a request from the Missouri attorney general’s office to have every Jackson County judge banned from hearing any more of the wrongful conviction case of Strickland. Strickland has served more than 40 years in prison for a 1979 triple murder in Kansas City that prosecutors said he did not commit. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool)
Triple Murder Wrongful Conviction
Posted at 4:37 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 17:37:19-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — More than $1 million has been raised for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

The GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit Kevin Strickland had raised nearly $1.4 million as of midday Saturday.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the online fundraiser as they fought for his release, noting that he wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri and needed help paying for basic living expenses. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people who were exonerated through DNA evidence, so the 62-year-old Strickland wouldn't qualify.

SEE MORE: Kansas City newspaper editor plays role in Kevin Strickland’s path to freedom

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018