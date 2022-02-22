Watch
Ex-Kansas City officer won't be jailed conviction appeal

Pool/Rich Sugg, The Kansas City Star
Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Missouri, police detective, who shot and killed Cameron Lamb two years ago, testified Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Jackson County Circuit Courthouse about what led up to the shooting of Lamb, who was backing his pickup truck into his garage. DeValkenaere, whose trial has entered its third day, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 18:52:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge says a former Kansas City, Missouri, police detective will be allowed to remain out of jail while he appeals his conviction in the shooting death of a Black man.

Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs ruled Tuesday that Eric DeValkenaere will remain free on bond while his attorneys appeal his conviction for involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb in December 2019. DeValkenaere will be sentenced March 4.

DeValkenaere shot Lamb as he backed his truck into a garage where he lived. Youngs found him guilty in November, saying DeValkenaere and another detective had no probable cause or a search warrant to go on Lamb's property. 

