Ex-Nissan exec Kelly wants boardroom, not criminal, trial

Nearly three years later, former Nissan executive Greg Kelly is still wondering why the questions that led to his arrest and trial in Japan weren’t simply taken up in the automaker's corporate boardroom.

Kelly, an American lawyer who worked for three decades for Nissan, is awaiting a verdict in his trial in the case of Carlos Ghosn.

The former Nissan chairman jumped bail and fled to Lebanon in late 2019, leaving Kelly to face the charges of Ghosn’s under-reported compensation alone.

Kelly says no one was involved in a crime, and being away from his family in the U.S. has been the hardest for him.

