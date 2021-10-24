Watch
FACEBOOK PAPERS: Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection

AP
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, police and rioters are seen in the Rotunda of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. New internal documents provided by former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen provide a rare glimpse into how the company, after years under the microscope for the policing of its platform, appears to have simply stumbled into the Jan. 6 riot. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP)
Capitol Breach Facebook Papers
Posted at 3:00 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 16:09:54-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — New internal documents provided by former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen provide a rare glimpse into how the company, after years under the microscope for the policing of its platform, appears to have simply stumbled into the Jan. 6 riot.

For weeks, riot participants had vowed — on Facebook itself — to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory with little response from the company. Yet when the insurrection finally broke out, Facebook seemed as surprised as anyone else, leading employees to vent their frustration over what some saw as the company's halting and inconsistent response to rising U.S. extremism.

