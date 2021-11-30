Federal judge blocks Biden's vaccinate mandate for healthcare workers

A federal judge Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

Fourteen states sued the federal government over the mandate: Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

"In response to our lawsuit, a federal court has temporarily stopped the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide," Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a tweet. "This decision reaffirms that Biden’s mandate is unconstitutional and we will continue to fight to protect the rights of Georgia’s citizens."

District Court Judge Terry Doughtry ordered that the temporary injunction will be in place until further orders from his court or higher courts.

"It is important to preserve the status quo in this case," Doughtry wrote, according to The Daily Advertiser. "The liberty interests of the unvaccinated requires nothing less."

While the federal government cannot currently mandate vaccines for healthcare workers, private companies can apply their own mandate.