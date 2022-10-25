Female member of Pennsylvania National Guard dies in training accident

Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the death of a National Guard member.

According to TV station WTAE, Spc. Mackenzie Shay, 20, was involved in a crash involving two military vehicles over the weekend.

The accident reportedly occurred at Fort Indiantown Gap, which is northeast of Harrisburg.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own, and heartbroken for Mackenzie’s family, fellow soldiers, friends and loved ones," the National Guard said in a statement on Facebook. "Please keep them all in mind during this incredibly difficult time."

WTAE reports that three other service members were injured in the crash, but are expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.