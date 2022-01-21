Florida could shield whites from 'discomfort' of racist past

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel "discomfort" when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation's past received its first approval.

It aims at critical race theory though it doesn't mention it explicitly.

Florida's Senate Education Committee approved the bill on party lines Tuesday, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against.

Democrats argued the bill isn't needed.

On Twitter, state Sen. Shevrin Jones spoke about how the governor was against schools and workplaces teaching Black history.

"While Gov. DeSantis and his allies follow the Trump playbook with more dangerous, divisive politics, Floridians are yearning for leaders focused on the kitchen table issues impacting their daily lives," Jones said.

DeSantis called critical race theory "crap" last month and said he would seek legislation that would let parents sue schools and employees sue employers if they were subject to its teachings.