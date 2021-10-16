Former President Bill Clinton expected to be released from CA hospital on Sunday

Former President Bill Clinton will spend another night in a California hospital.

Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Ureña, said the former president continues to make excellent progress and expects to be released on Sunday.

Clinton was admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday for a reported urological infection. Ureña said Clinton is continuing to receive IV antibiotics.

"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football," Ureña said.

Ureña added that Clinton continues to receive excellent care, but is looking forward to going home soon.

