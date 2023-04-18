Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false election claims

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox announced Tuesday that the parties “have resolved their case” and dismissed the jury just as the trial was about to begin.

The announcement averts a prolonged trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by spreading false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

The sudden announcement came after jurors had been seated and attorneys were preparing to make opening statements for a trial that had been expected to last six week.

Terms were not disclosed for the proposed settlement, which still needs approval from the judge overseeing the case.

The settlement came one day after the judge granted a one-day delay that offered time to see if the two sides could work out a settlement.

Fox News stars such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, as well as company founder Rupert Murdoch, are were expected to testify during the six-week trial.

Dominion claims New York-based Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp., essentially bulldozed the voting company’s business and subjected employees to threats by falsely implicating it in a bogus conspiracy to rig the election against Trump.

In the weeks after Election Day, prominent Fox News hosts brought on Trump allies who falsely claimed that Dominion's machines were programmed to snatch votes away from the Republican incumbent and pad the Democratic challenger's total.

Many of Fox's hosts and executives didn't believe the claims but allowed them to be aired nevertheless.

“Fox spread and endorsed one of the most damaging lies in this country’s history,” Dominion's lawyers wrote in a court filing.

Fox found itself in hot water with the judge as the trial neared. The judge scolded the network last week for what he saw as “misrepresentations” and belated disclosures of some information in the case. On Friday, a Fox attorney apologized in a letter to the judge for what the attorney described as a misunderstanding about the disclosure of Murdoch's formal role at Fox News.

