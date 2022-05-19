Harris meets with abortion providers as court ruling looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with abortion providers from states with some of the nation’s strictest restrictions on the procedure Thursday.

She said they are “on the front lines of this war on women’s rights.”

The virtual meeting included providers from Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Montana.

The meeting took place weeks after the release of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting that justices are on the brink of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

"When and if this happens would be an extreme step backwards," Harris said.

A final ruling is expected in the next six weeks, but those states and others are already laying the groundwork to ban abortion outright.

On Thursday, Oklahoma’s legislature gave final approval to another Texas-style anti-abortion bill.

The bill would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.

Abortion providers say once the bill is signed, it would be the most restrictive abortion ban in effect in the country.