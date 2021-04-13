Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Hitchhiking dog in Virginia becomes a social media star

items.[0].videoTitle
A hitchhiking Dinwiddie dog racked up more than 8 million views on the social media app TikTok. Perhaps you've seen the video featuring Coal. But do you know the story? It began on a rainy Wednesday while Michelle Logan drove from Petersburg to her job in Amelia.
Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 11.29.14 AM.png
Posted at 11:25 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:25:47-04

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A hitchhiking Dinwiddie dog racked up more than 8 million views on the social media app TikTok.

Perhaps you've seen the video featuring Coal. But do you know the story?

It began on a rainy Wednesday while Michelle Logan drove from Petersburg to her job in Amelia.

As fate would have it, Logan's windshield wiper was not working properly.

“So I pulled over to fix my window wiper," Logan said. "And a dog hopped in my car."

Shocked and amused, Logan pulled out her phone and took videos of her new best friend.

“I’m not mad at it," the high school teacher said on the TikTok video. "But I kinda got to go to work. So doggy, let’s find out where you live."

Coal TikTok Dog 03.jpg

The dog would not listen to Logan's commands to get out. In fact, Logan said, the more she insisted, the more comfortable Coal grew in her passenger's seat.

Fearing she would be late for work, Logan decided to drive off with Coal by her side.

She was eventually able to find his home.

Pulling up in a driveway, the next thing you see on TikTok was Logan driving away and saying, “I think that was the doggie's home. I pulled up in the driveway and I opened the door and [he] got out."

Coal TikTok Dog 04.jpg

Coal walked up to the house and laid down on the front porch.

“He just looked at me like, OK, bye, thanks for the ride," Logan said.

The dog's owners later thanked Logan for driving Coal home.

Wayne Covil at WTVR first reported this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018